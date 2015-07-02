* EU Commission, member states did not manage system
adequately
* Improvements needed to scheme's framework
* More controls, monitoring and market supervision required
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 2 The European Union's carbon
market is still failing to be managed properly and more
improvements are needed to protect it from abuse, the EU's
auditor said on Thursday.
The EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) is central to the
28-member bloc's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions but has
endured a series of damaging scandals over its 10-year
existence, including value-added tax fraud, the resale of used
credits, phishing scams and cybertheft.
The system, which is supposed to cap the carbon emissions of
about 11,000 factories and power plants, has also seen a
permanent surplus of permits called EU allowances since its
launch in 2005.
The glut was exacerbated by the financial crisis, which cut
economic output and pollution, leading to prices that are too
low to drive a shift to low-carbon energy sources.
The system is being reformed to reduce the surplus but the
European Court of Auditors did not examine the effectiveness of
those measures, focusing instead on steps to protect its
integrity.
The auditors' report found the European Commission and
member states had not adequately managed the ETS, particularly
during its second phase (2008-12).
Although steps have been taken to protect the market, issues
still need to be addressed, such as controls on the opening of
ETS accounts, transaction monitoring, market supervision and the
verification of emission levels at firms under the scheme.
"Improvements are needed to the framework for protecting
market integrity and the system as a whole needs to be better
implemented," said Kevin Cardiff, the court member responsible
for the report.
Even though the ETS has now been included in the scope of
the bloc's financial market regulation, there are still concerns
regarding bilateral over-the-counter spot trading and smaller
market participants.
At the EU level, there is no specific body responsible for
overseeing the market, and cooperation between national
regulators and the executive Commission has been insufficient.
The auditors said there needs to be a clearer legal
definition of what an EU allowance is and improvements made to
the registry that processes the scheme's data.
The full report is at www.eca.europa.eu.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)