April 2 The European Commission urged the bloc's
Parliament to exempt international flights from paying for their
carbon emissions on Wednesday, retreating from its own proposal
on the eve of a binding vote amid pressure from national
governments.
In a late night debate in the Brussels parliamentary
chamber, Europe's climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard told
members to back a weakened compromise rather than her own
agency's proposal to regulate the portion of international
flights over EU territory.
"Without doubt the Commission would of course have preferred
and fought for a higher level of ambition.... it would've been
better for Europe's self respect and reputation and even more
important, for the climate. But we are where we are," said
Hedegaard.
In 2012 the European Union started charging all airlines for
emissions for the full duration of their flights into and out of
the bloc via its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) but, after
complaints from major economies including the United States and
China, confined application to domestic EU flights only for one
year to give the United Nations time to craft a global
alternative.
Last September, nearly 190 nations at U.N. aviation body
ICAO agreed to design a worldwide scheme to limit aviation
emissions by 2016 but rejected letting Europe apply its own
plans in the meantime.
Just weeks after the ICAO meeting, the European Commission
insisted Europe was within its rights to regulate within its own
airspace and proposed extending the regulation to also cover the
portion of international flights over EU territory.
EU member states came out against the plan, fearing it will
re-ignite tensions with major trading partners and hamper
progress toward the global aviation emissions deal.
The EU Parliament has been more divided, with some lawmakers
urging Europe not to bow to international pressure and to help
hold ICAO to its pledge to ready the global agreement.
The centre-right European People's Party, the biggest
parliamentary grouping with around a third of the 766 seats,
wants to keep international flights exempt while the
second-placed Socialists and third-ranked Liberals were split
ahead of the vote.
Hedegaard urged Parliament to back a weakened compromise
backed by the national governments to continue to limit the
regulation to domestic flights until 2016, which she said would
preserve some coverage of the sector and give regulatory
certainty to all airlines just weeks ahead of a key deadline.
Member states and Parliament need to agree by the end of the
month otherwise the full global scope of the law is
automatically re-applied, potentially forcing carriers to pay
for all flights using EU airports at current market rates of
around 5 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide.
(Reporting by Ben Garside in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)