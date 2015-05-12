PARIS May 12 European companies should be able
to reach consensus on ambitious plans for carbon emissions
reduction at the business and climate summit in Paris next week,
Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said.
The French water company's chief said that CEOs of large
European businesses that met in Davos in January broadly agreed
on the need for a "robust" carbon price and that the 30-40 euro
level Veolia supports had been discussed.
Frerot said that 30-40 euros per tonne would be a level at
which environmental measures such as carbon capture and storage
become economically feasible.
"A relatively ambitions consensus should be achievable," he
told reporters on Tuesday.
Frerot said that there has been no agreement on whether a
carbon charge should take the form of a tax or a market
mechanism, but this might be discussed at the two-day summit
that starts on Wednesday.
"The market approach has been tried but has not been a great
success. We need to find another way," he said.
Some top companies prefer a carbon tax because it would be
more stable, though they acknowledge that it would be hard to
get the 28 EU member states to reach agreement on such a move.
Exxon Mobil Vice President of Strategic Planning
Bill Colton said in Brussels this month that a tax is easier to
administer. His company's 2040 energy outlook assumes a $60 per
tonne carbon cost.
Some EU countries have already put in place a tax to
compensate for the shortcomings of the European Emissions
Trading System (ETS), in which carbon allowances currently trade
at around only 7.60 euro a tonne.
British utilities pay a carbon tax of 18 pounds ($28) per
tonne on top of the EU carbon allowance price.
Frerot said that to prevent a tax from becoming a
competitiveness issue for EU businesses, the EU could consider a
greenhouse gas emissions tax at its borders.
"This way, the EU would by a pioneer by encouraging its main
trading partners to reduce their carbon emissions," he said.
Critics say it would be hard to assess the carbon footprint
of all EU imports and a tax could be seen as protectionism.
An EU plan to impose carbon charges on global airlines was
dropped after an angry response from countries such as China.
"Retaliation could be avoided if we convince world leaders
that a tax would primarily target global warming," Frerot said.
($1 = 0.6379 pounds)
