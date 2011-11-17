BRUSSELS Nov 17 EU authorities were wrong to seek to impose a cap on carbon emission permits in Poland and Estonia between 2008 and 2012, an advocate general at Europe's highest court said in an opinion on Thursday.

The opinion is not definitive, but is a good indication of what the final ruling could be when the judges of the court rule in the next three to six months.

Advocate General Verica Trstenjak, of the European Union Court of Justice (ECJ), rejected the European Commission's appeal against a lower court ruling and said it should pay costs.

A lower European court had ruled the executive Commission exceeded its authority in rejecting Poland and Estonia's carbon quotas, but the European Commission appealed against that decision in late 2009.

Thursday's ECJ opinion follows an appeal by Poland and Estonia against the European Commission's imposition of limits on how many carbon permits it can hand out for free, thereby curbing the carbon cost its industries and utilities have to pay. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)