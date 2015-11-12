* In most cases, opinions determine final ruling

* Court decision expected in coming months (Adds more from court, background on case)

By Pia Oppel and Barbara Lewis

LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS, Nov 12 An adviser to Europe's highest court on Thursday said the European Commission's calculations to allocate free carbon allowances to help energy-intensive industry meant it had handed out too many permits to pollute.

Opinions from court advisers to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in most cases determine the final ruling, which is likely in the coming months.

In a statement on Thursday, the court adviser said "the ceiling was too high" when using a calculation known as the correction factor and the method needed to be changed.

The legal challenge was brought by a group of refiners and chemical companies including OMV Refining & Marketing, Esso Italiana, Api Raffineria di Ancona, DOW Benelux and Borealis Polyolefine.

The companies argued they had received a smaller number of emission allowances than they believed they were entitled to.

The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) fell slightly after the opinion and was trading around 1 percent lower at 8.36 euros a tonne by 0900 GMT.

Analysts said the case was unlikely to have a significant effect on prices on the ETS because it would not change the overall number of allowances on the market.

However, the principle of how free permits are given to energy-intensive industry is contested and the court's ruling could have implications for future allocations of free permits for firms considered at risk of leaving Europe because of extra energy costs resulting from the ETS.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one EU source said before the case that even if the energy-intensive industries won their arguments, they would not necessarily receive more carbon allowances. (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)