* In most cases, opinions determine final ruling
* Court decision expected in coming months
(Adds more from court, background on case)
By Pia Oppel and Barbara Lewis
LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS, Nov 12 An adviser to
Europe's highest court on Thursday said the European
Commission's calculations to allocate free carbon allowances to
help energy-intensive industry meant it had handed out too many
permits to pollute.
Opinions from court advisers to the European Court of
Justice in Luxembourg in most cases determine the final ruling,
which is likely in the coming months.
In a statement on Thursday, the court adviser said "the
ceiling was too high" when using a calculation known as the
correction factor and the method needed to be changed.
The legal challenge was brought by a group of refiners and
chemical companies including OMV Refining & Marketing,
Esso Italiana, Api Raffineria di Ancona, DOW Benelux
and Borealis Polyolefine.
The companies argued they had received a smaller number of
emission allowances than they believed they were entitled to.
The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) fell
slightly after the opinion and was trading around 1 percent
lower at 8.36 euros a tonne by 0900 GMT.
Analysts said the case was unlikely to have a significant
effect on prices on the ETS because it would not change the
overall number of allowances on the market.
However, the principle of how free permits are given to
energy-intensive industry is contested and the court's ruling
could have implications for future allocations of free permits
for firms considered at risk of leaving Europe because of extra
energy costs resulting from the ETS.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one EU source said
before the case that even if the energy-intensive industries won
their arguments, they would not necessarily receive more carbon
allowances.
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)