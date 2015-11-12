* In most cases, opinions determine final ruling
* Court decision expected in coming months
By Pia Oppel and Barbara Lewis
LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS, Nov 12 An adviser to
Europe's highest court said on Thursday the European
Commission's calculations meant it had handed out too many free
carbon permits to some industries, raising the prospect of
higher costs for big energy users.
Opinions from advisers to the European Court of Justice in
Luxembourg in most cases determine the final ruling, which is
likely in the coming months.
In a statement on Thursday, a court adviser said "the
ceiling was too high", when a calculation known as the
correction factor was used to distribute free allowances that
shelter industry from added energy costs they say could drive
them out of Europe.
The legal challenge was brought by a group of refiners and
chemical companies including OMV Refining & Marketing,
Esso Italiana, Api Raffineria di Ancona, DOW Benelux
and Borealis Polyolefine.
The companies argued they had received a smaller number of
emission allowances than they believed they were entitled to.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, had
previously said that even if the court agreed the correction
factor was flawed, energy intensive industry would not
necessarily receive more carbon allowances.
Benchmark EU Allowances (EUAs) - the currency used in the EU
Emissions Trading System (ETS) - were trading at around 8.40
euros per tonne on Thursday, down 3 cents on Wednesday's
settlement but up from the mornings low of 8.35 euros.
Scrapping the correction factor would not change the overall
number of allowances on the market, just the way they are handed
out.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, however, said the prospect of
fewer allowances could lead industry to hoard permits, providing
a boost for the market.
"Should industrials for instance fear that they will receive
fewer allowances for free in the future, their intent will
likely be to hold on to their current EUAs which I would see as
supportive for prices," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analyst
Marcus Ferdinand said.
additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London
Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Potter)