By Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney
| BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 4
BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 4 Some of Europe's most
heavily polluting industries could need to retain access to free
carbon allowances covering all their emissions for the decade to
2030 if the EU is to avoid pricing companies out of the bloc, a
regulators' assessment has found.
The EU wants to tighten up the issuance of free permits to
industry to emit carbon dioxide as part of efforts to curb the
release of the gas blamed for climate change. But the assessment
seen by Reuters says some companies may still need to be allowed
free credits covering all their emissions.
In a review of the European Union's Emissions Trading System
(ETS) it suggests a range of free credits covering between 30
and 100 percent of companies' carbon emissions, depending on how
likely they are to relocate abroad, a phenomenon known as
"carbon leakage".
The ETS, a system pioneered by the EU which allows to buy
and sell allowances to emit carbon dioxide, already allows some
companies to get 100 percent allowances. Launched a decade ago
the ETS is meant to be central to the 28-member bloc's efforts
to cut greenhouse gas pollution.
But the EU wants to tighten up the system as part of its
environmental efforts, and also to avoid some companies making
windfall profits from selling their permits.
The current ETS runs through 2020 and EU regulators are
preparing a draft law to cover the next 10 years, looking to
fine-tune the system and ensure it helps meet broad
carbon-cutting goals.
The assessment explores a range of factors to assess how to
hand out ETS allowances to sectors such as cement, glass and oil
refining, industries that say they risk being driven out of
Europe because it would become cheaper to locate elsewhere.
One option suggested is a baseline carbon leakage option of
30 percent that would not differentiate between sectors.
Another option looks at emissions intensity and how much
international trade takes place.
This breaks industry down into very high, high, medium and
low carbon leakage factors. They could be entitled to
respectively 100 percent, 80 percent, 60 percent and 30 percent
of a benchmark set by the Commission to determine free
allocation.
The Commission, the EU executive, had hoped to publish draft
legislation on reforming the ETS before its summer break that
starts in August, but Energy and Climate Commissioner Miguel
Arias Canete said last week it might not be ready until later.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney; Editing by David
Holmes)