By Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney
BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 4 The European Union may
have to offer its heaviest polluting industries another ten
years of free carbon credits to prevent them from leaving the
region to do business elsewhere, EU regulators have suggested in
a report seen by Reuters.
Ten years ago the EU launched a plan to tackle climate
change by asking heavy industry and utilities to pay for every
tonne of carbon dioxide they produced. After fierce lobbying, it
conceded that the heaviest polluters could have free permits.
The so-called Emissions Trading System (ETS) runs until 2020
and it was hoped by environmental campaigners that the next
version of it would substantially reduce free allocations to
encourage firms to invest in new technology to lower their
carbon emissions.
However a document seen by Reuters shows regulators are
drafting a new law that will offer free credits covering between
30 and 100 percent of companies' carbon emissions, depending on
how likely they are to relocate abroad.
The list of companies entitled to free permits covers
sectors including steel and chemicals producers that have been
threatening to relocate to areas like the Middle East, which has
less stringent emission limits.
"It's almost an insurance policy for the Commission to show
it has considered all the options," said Marcus Ferdinand,
analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
Government officials are meeting in Bonn, Germany, from June
1-11 to work on a global climate deal that countries hope to
agreed within six months.
But EU heavy industry argues that any deal is unlikely to
make significant requirements of other countries to cut their
emissions, and that any change to the EU's existing arrangement
would thus disadvantage them.
The document seen by Reuters explores a wide range of
factors to assess how to hand out ETS allowances to sectors such
as cement, glass and oil refining.
One option breaks emissions intensity down into very high,
high, medium and low-carbon, so that industries be entitled to
respectively 100 percent, 80 percent, 60 percent and 30 percent
free allocation.
Another option is to give all sectors 30 percent of
emissions free.
The Commission had hoped to publish draft legislation on
reforming the ETS before its summer break that starts in August,
but Energy and Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said
last week it might not be ready until later.
The assessment will likely go through several revisions as
it goes through a number of steps before it can become law. This
process could take around two years.
