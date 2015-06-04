* EU trying to tighten free carbon permit issuance in ETS
* Impact assessment subject to revision; explores range of
options
* Suggests free EU CO2 permits for 30-100 pct of firms'
emissions
* Green groups say free permits led to windfall profits
(Updates with industry comment)
By Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney
BRUSSELS/LONDON, June 4 The European Union may
have to offer its heaviest polluting industries another ten
years of free carbon credits to prevent them from leaving the
region to do business elsewhere, EU regulators have suggested in
a report seen by Reuters.
Ten years ago the EU launched a plan to tackle climate
change by asking heavy industry and utilities to pay for every
tonne of carbon dioxide they produced. After fierce lobbying, it
conceded that the heaviest polluters could have free permits.
The so-called Emissions Trading System (ETS) runs until 2020
and it was hoped by environmental campaigners that the next
version of it would substantially reduce free allocations to
encourage firms to invest in new technology to lower their
carbon emissions.
However a document seen by Reuters shows regulators are
considering drafting a new law that will offer free credits
covering between 30 and 100 percent of companies' carbon
emissions, depending on how likely they are to relocate abroad.
The list of companies entitled to free permits covers
sectors including steel and chemicals producers that have been
threatening to relocate to areas with less stringent emission
limits.
The document explores a wide range of factors to assess how
to hand out allowances to sectors such as cement, glass and oil
refining.
One option breaks emissions intensity down into very high,
high, medium and low-carbon, so that industries be entitled to
respectively 100 percent, 80 percent, 60 percent and 30 percent
free allocation.
Another option is to give all sectors 30 percent of
emissions free.
"It's almost an insurance policy for the Commission to show
it has considered all the options," said Marcus Ferdinand,
analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
DISADVANTAGED?
EU heavy industry argues that any change to the existing
arrangement would disadvantage them, particularly given that any
new global climate deal is unlikely to make significant
requirements of other countries to cut their emissions.
Government officials are meeting in Bonn, Germany, from June
1-11 to work on a global climate deal that countries hope to
agreed within six months.
"For companies competing internationally with other sites
around the world with no carbon costs it is vitally important
they get 100 percent free allocation," said Roz Bulleid, senior
climate and environment policy adviser at trade association UK
Steel.
Environmental groups have criticized the existing allowances
rules and say companies are receiving more than they need, given
the recent global recession and slower industrial output. As a
result, they say, heavy polluters are generating huge profits
from the ETS scheme.
A 2014 report by lobby group Sandbag showed steel firm
ArcelorMittal had 1.4 billion euros worth of surplus
of carbon credits at the end of 2013 while cement firm Lafarge
had 0.6 billion euros' worth.
The Commission had hoped to publish draft legislation on
reforming the ETS before its summer break that starts in August,
but Energy and Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said
last week it might not be ready until later.
The European Commission's impact assessment review board
said more work needs to be on the potential impact of the
options and a new version of the document will likely be
re-submitted.
Once the draft legislation is produced it will likely go
through several revisions as it goes through a number of steps
before it can become law. This process could take around two
years.
(Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Sophie
Walker)