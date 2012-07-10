* Up to 1 billion permits to be auctioned next year

* Winner to see trade volume, membership grow

By Jeff Coelho

LONDON, July 10 The European Union's upcoming selection of an exchange to host government auctions of billions of carbon permits offers the winner a likely boost in trading volume and membership.

Paris-based BlueNext, ICE Futures Europe and Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange have all confirmed they are in the running.

Traders and analysts said any of the three could win though some saw ICE and EEX possibly having an edge because of their lead roles in secondary trading volume or hosting existing carbon auctions.

"The game for the winning exchange is to hope it can then capture more of the secondary trade in EUAs (EU Allowances) following on from the auctions," Trevor Sikorski, head of carbon research at Barclays, told Reuters.

"It's between ICE and EEX," said one carbon trader at a European bank, which is a member of all three exchanges. "I would say ICE has the best chance to win based on its broad membership and traded volume track record," he said.

ICE Futures Europe is by far the leader in terms of handling secondary trading volume of emissions permits with a market share of over 90 percent.

EEX has been the dominant trading platform for hosting existing carbon permit auctions on behalf of governments, such as Germany, Lithuania and the Netherlands.

BlueNext said its advantage is that it has been the leading spot exchange for EU carbon permits for the past seven years and has established a price reference used by the market.

"We believe we also have competitive pricing which provides non-discriminatory access for all bidders willing to participate in the auctions," Philippe Chauvancy, commercial and communication director at BlueNext, said in an email.

The winner should be named at the end of the month, he said.

The European Commission declined to specify a date. "An announcement will be made in due time," Isaac Valero-Ladron, spokesman for the Climate Action Commissioner, said.

VYING FOR VOLUME

Around 1 billion EU allowances are expected to be sold next year via government auctions, accounting for around half of the total number of permits that will be allocated to major polluters.

Currently, most of the 12,000 industrial and power plants taking part in the EU emissions trading scheme get their emissions allowances for free. Under changes to market rules that take effect next year, most will have to buy them.

"The auctions will help tremendously because they will channel more secondary volume to that exchange in the aftermarket, meaning traded volumes there can quadruple," said the carbon trader at the European bank.

This, despite the European Commission being set to propose measures that could delay auctions for up to 1.2 billion permits over the next few years, a process known as backloading, to address oversupply and support fallen permit prices.

Benchmark carbon prices, which traded well above 20 euros in 2008, hit a record low of 5.99 euros ($7.37) in April of this year. They have since edged up to around 8 euros.

In addition to volume, a win for an exchange could see its membership grow.

Daniel Wragge, head of political communications at EEX, said: "Even though EEX already has a broad and diversified membership structure, we do expect that new members will join the exchange (with a win)."

Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom have opted out of joining the common EU-wide auction platform and decided to set up national ones for the 2013-2020 trading period.

Britain has awarded its carbon auction tender to ICE Futures Europe, while Germany appointed EEX as an interim auction platform.

Poland has yet to decide.

Some traders said BlueNext, which only lists products related to the carbon market, has most at stake in the EU tender. ICE and EEX list other products apart from emissions, such as coal, natural gas, power and oil.

The EU auction platform contract will run for three years, with a possible extension of 12 months, according to contract terms.