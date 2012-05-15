BRUSSELS May 15 Carbon emissions in the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) fell by more than 2 percent in 2011 from 2010, Commission data showed on Tuesday.

Preliminary data in April had shown a fall of 2.4 percent.

"ETS emissions decreased by more than 2 percent in 2011, despite an expanding (economic) recovery. This good result shows that the ETS is delivering cost-effective emissions reductions," the Commission said in a statement.

"It also emphasises why the ETS remains the engine to drive low carbon growth in Europe." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)