BRUSSELS May 15 Carbon emissions in the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) fell by more than 2 percent in
2011 from 2010, Commission data showed on Tuesday.
Preliminary data in April had shown a fall of 2.4 percent.
"ETS emissions decreased by more than 2 percent in 2011,
despite an expanding (economic) recovery. This good result shows
that the ETS is delivering cost-effective emissions reductions,"
the Commission said in a statement.
"It also emphasises why the ETS remains the engine to drive
low carbon growth in Europe."
