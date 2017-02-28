BRUSSELS Feb 28 The European Union's Maltese presidency said the bloc had reached a common approach on long-awaited reforms of the carbon market on which member states will vote on Tuesday.

A draft text of the reform seen by Reuters calls for strengthening the carbon price by doubling the rate at which the scheme's Market Stability Reserve (MSR) soaks up excess allowances and cancelling surplus permits after three years in the reserve above a ceiling of 650 million.

In an effort to provide protection for industry, it calls for 2 percent of the share of permits to be put up for auction to instead be freely doled out to industry if a cap on overall allocations that slashes free allowances across the board, known as the cross-sectoral correction factor, is triggered. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)