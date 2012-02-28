* EU industry committee vote paves way for intervention
* EU carbon prices fall over 5 percent by early afternoon
* Polish opposition threatens to scupper set-aside survival
By Ben Garside and Nina Chestney
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Feb 28 European Union
politicians backed a proposal on Tuesday to withhold carbon
permits from the bloc's emissions trading scheme (ETS) from
2013, paving the way for the EU Commission to intervene in the
market to prop up low prices.
EU Parliament's industry committee passed a proposal which
would let the EU Commission take measures that "may include
withholding of the necessary amount of allowances" from the
2013-2020 phase of the EU market as part of a wider debate on
energy efficiency.
The EU ETS caps the emissions of some 11,000 factories and
power plants in the bloc, forcing them to buy carbon permits to
cover their emissions output.
Analysts say the Commission, which oversees the scheme,
over-estimated the number of permits that heavy emitters would
need to cover their emissions in the 2008-2012 period, resulting
in over-supply, which has driven prices far below the level
needed to encourage a shift towards a low carbon economy.
They estimate there is a surplus of carbon permits called EU
Allowances (EUAs) to 2020 ranging from 500 million to 1.4
billion.
Before the intervention becomes law, the Commission has to
make a proposal to withhold permits, which could go to a
technical committee and would then require approval by
governments and parliament.
Denmark, a proponent of strong efficiency measures and chair
of discussions between member states, has pledged to complete
the wider energy efficiency bill before its term as holder of
the rotating EU presidency expires in July.
But while the bill is slated to be passed before July, it is
unclear whether the so-called set-aside provision will survive.
DIVIDE
Member states are divided on whether to impose extra carbon
costs on their industries amid tepid economic growth. Polish
members of the European Parliament's main centre-right grouping
have opposed any form of set-aside.
Heavily reliant on coal, Poland is concerned about the
impact of stronger carbon prices on its economy.
The European Commission itself is also split on whether to
impose a set-aside, despite Climate Commissioner Connie
Hedegaard being in favour.
Antonio Tajani, who heads the Commission's industry
department, on Tuesday cautioned against intervening in the
cap-and-trade scheme.
"The pricing of allowances should be left to the market.
Prices would recover by themselves as soon as the economy were
to pick up," he told journalists before the vote.
Supporters of market intervention span the political divide
and include industry as well as the environmental lobby. They
argue decisive parliamentary backing would make it hard for the
EU Commission, the 27-member bloc's executive, not to act.
In a letter ahead of the vote, companies such as Vestas
, Dong Energy, Alstom, Eneco
and SSE, urged politicians to back the
proposal to incentivise investment in low carbon technology
development and energy efficiency.
Benchmark EUAs rose over 1 percent immediately after
Tuesday's vote announcement to as high as 9.63 euros a tonne,
before falling to 9 euros a tonne by 1416 GMT.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty. We don't have a number
and we don't know how they are going to do it," said a carbon
trader at a large European utility.
In December an environment committee vote called for the
withdrawal of 1.4 billion carbon permits from the market
beginning in 2013.
Tuesday's industry committee instead voted on a compromise
amendment that could include withholding the "necessary" number
of allowances.
By leaving out a specific number, the committee vote has
left open the possibility of a set-aside at some point, subject
to a Commission assessment, said Deutsche Bank carbon analyst
Mark Lewis.
"(It) also left open the question concerning whether or not
any future set-aside would constitute a permanent or only a
temporary withdrawal of allowances," he added.