* Large majority in European Parliament supports vote
* Carbon market edges higher
(Adds carbon market reaction, details of votes)
BRUSSELS, March 15 EU politicians once
again voted in favour of intervention to shore up the carbon
market on Thursday, adding to pressure on the European
Commission to remove allowances ahead of the next phase of the
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
Following on from votes in December and last month, members
of the European Parliament on Thursday backed another resolution
calling for appropriate measures "which may include withholding
the necessary amount of allowances".
Thursday's resolution is a non-binding resolution with no
legal force, but serves as a political signal to the EU's
executive arm.
Carbon prices on the EU's ETS have fallen far below the
level needed to encourage green investment. Following Thursday's
vote, they crept higher to trade at 8.22 euros by 1206 GMT, up
1.1 percent.
A more significant development will be discussions later
this month bringing together representatives of the EU's three
institutions, the Commission, the Parliament and the Council of
member governments.
The meeting scheduled for March 26 is to hammer out the text
of an energy savings law, but carbon set-aside is also on the
agenda.
Thursday's vote came in the context of parliamentary
endorsement of the EU's 2050 low carbon road-map, which was also
debated at a meeting of EU environment ministers last Friday
when it received the backing of all member states except
coal-intensive Poland.
Again, Polish objections were political, not legal, as the
road-map is a non-binding indication of future policy direction
after existing green energy goals run out in 2020.
The European Parliament on Thursday also reiterated its
support for EU law making all aviation using EU airports pay to
offset their carbon emissions, which has stirred fierce
international opposition from governments including those of the
United States, Russia, China and India.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Nina Chestney in London;
editing by Rex Merrifield)