By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 24 Germany has asked for
discussion on deeper EU carbon emissions cuts to be put on the
agenda at a meeting of environment ministers in June, EU sources
said.
If agreed, a more ambitious target could help to spur the
European Union's carbon market, which has sunk to record lows.
Previous debate of bigger carbon cuts, however, has been
difficult, with coal-reliant Poland objecting that they could
damage its economy.
"Germany asked for it (a deeper cut) to be added to the
environment council agenda," one of the sources said, speaking
on condition of anonymity. The meeting of ministers is set for
June 11 in Luxembourg.
"It will be debated as part of discussion on the transition
towards a competitive, low-carbon economy."
No one from the German representation in Brussels could
comment immediately.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces the challenge of
coping with a switch from nuclear to green energy.
The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), set up to be the
mainstay of the EU's climate policy, should encourage green
power.
But its collapse to record lows means that it is having the
opposite effect and has been driving investment in coal-fired
generation rather than gas, which is the cleanest of the fossil
fuels, analysts and utility companies have said.
They have also argued a carbon price of anywhere between 20
euros ($25.17) and 50 euros is needed to support continued
investment in renewables, compared with less than seven euros on
Thursday.
The Commission has said it will reassess its auctioning
time-table, which could help to reduce a surplus of carbon
allowances generated by the depth of the EU's recession.
Increasing EU ambitions on emissions cutting could also have
the effect of reducing the surplus.
POLISH OPPOSITION
Poland has been at the forefront of opposition to anything
that would boost the carbon price and increase the costs of
offsetting its emissions.
It vetoed efforts at a meeting of environment ministers in
March to agree non-binding goals for deeper carbon cuts outlined
in a 2050 road map.
Early this year, the European Commission published analysis
showing the cost of moving beyond its existing policy of cutting
carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020 would be cheaper than
originally thought.
The bill would be bigger for newer EU member states, such as
Poland, but such nations also have a greater potential to
benefit from improvements in efficiency and the jobs that would
be created.
Within the context of the international Kyoto process on
tackling climate change, the EU has said it would move up to a
30 percent carbon reduction goal on condition that other major
economies carry out their fair share of emissions reduction.
The EU as a bloc has been meeting both its Kyoto emissions
cutting targets and is on track to reach its 20 percent domestic
target.
Next week, it is expected to publish the latest figures it
has submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Jacqueline McGlade, executive director of EU body the
European Environment Agency, told Reuters the figures for 2010
would show that, as the economy rose, carbon emissions had
increased more than gross domestic product.
"There was a significant rebound in emissions, larger than
GDP. That is not good news," she said. "It would have been worse
had we not had expansion in renewables."
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
