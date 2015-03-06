* Latvia holds rotating EU presidency until June
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 6 Latvia, current holder of the
EU presidency, has proposed a compromise start date of 2019 for
a reserve to store millions of permits from the EU Emissions
Trading System (ETS) in a bid to bolster carbon prices,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
Circulated among diplomats by the Latvian presidency, the
document says the Market Stability Reserve (MSR) should be
"operational in 2019".
More than 12,000 companies are part of the Emissions Trading
System (ETS) where they pay for permits for each tonne of carbon
they emit.
The system is part of European Union efforts to cut
greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging industry to switch to
low-carbon green energy.
However, hurt by oversupply and slowed economic growth,
European carbon prices languish at around 7 euros per
tonne, levels deemed too low to spur energy switching.
EU member states have clashed over various plans devised to
help bolster prices, some opposed to market intervention, and
others, such as coal-reliant Poland, opposed to moves that would
raise costs for industry.
Those keenest to accelerate reforms include Britain, Germany
and utilities, which want investment in zero-emissions energy.
They have pushed for a 2017 start.
Latvia, which holds the presidency until the end of June, is
trying to negotiate a compromise.
Its suggestion of 2019 is later than the 2018 start proposed
by a European Parliament committee last month, but earlier than
the European Commission's original proposal of 2021.
The proposal would be subject to negotiation among
representatives of the EU's executive Commission, member states
and the European Parliament.
BLOCKING MOVE
The MSR would be used to temporarily remove hundreds of
millions of permits, or EU Allowances (EUAs), which would be
returned to the market if demand increases.
Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz last week urged the
Commission to stick to its original proposal of 2021. She said
she also represented the views of Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech
Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Lithuania and Romania.
On Friday Poland's climate envoy Marcin Korolec told
reporters that Latvia's compromise proposal had not changed the
position of the eight countries.
"I am quite confident this group is united," he said.
Under EU rules, they hold enough votes to form a blocking
minority to prevent the proposal from becoming law.
Proponents of a 2017 start include Austrian steelmaker
Voestalpine and utility Verbund, which
issued a statement saying an early start was needed to justify
the most energy-efficient and environmental industrial
production.
Once the MSR start date is agreed, the Commission wants
deeper change.
Miguel Arias Canete, climate and energy commissioner, said
on Thursday that he aimed to present proposals for "ambitious
carbon market reform" before the Commission's summer break in
August.
