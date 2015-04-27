* EU diplomats to debate reform on Wednesday at closed-door
talks
* European Commission says deeper reforms also at stake
BRUSSELS, April 27 A new proposal from Latvia,
holder of the EU presidency, puts forward a date of Jan. 1, 2019
to start reforms of the Emissions Trading System (ETS),
according to EU sources, as part of efforts to seal a compromise
deal.
The latest proposal says a Market Stability Reserve, to hold
surplus carbon allowances, should be set up in 2018 and start
operating from Jan. 1, 2019, two years earlier than the European
Commission's original proposal.
It also says unallocated allowances, surplus because of
factory closures, should be transferred to the reserve in 2020.
The EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
date was circulated in a proposal from the Latvian presidency on
Friday.
No-one from the Latvian presidency would comment.
The presidency is working to build a compromise position
ahead of a meeting of diplomats representing all 28 member
states on Wednesday that is meant to prepare the ground for
negotiations on a legal text on May 5.
The sources said Poland, whose economy relies on coal, was
still leading a blocking minority that wants a 2021 start date.
At the same time, the European Parliament and some member
states, notably Britain and Germany, have backed early reform to
incentivise investment in zero carbon energy, including
renewables and nuclear power.
The EU ETS is meant to be central to the European Union's
efforts to reduce carbon emissions, but oversupply following
recession, has meant the price of permits has stagnated at
around 7 euros a tonne.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said the difference
between the European Parliament's position that the MSR should
start by the end of 2018 and the 2021 date was equal to the
annual emissions of 50 medium-sized coal plants.
The Commission, the EU executive, has said it cannot put
forward proposals on deeper structural reform of the ETS, the
world's biggest carbon market, until the smaller MSR reform has
been agreed.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft and
William Hardy)