* Carbon prices little changed after vote
* Reform could remove up 1.6 billion allowances
By Susanna Twidale and Barbara Lewis
STRASBOURG, France, July 8 The European
Parliament approved a proposal to begin reform of the world's
biggest carbon market in 2019, clearing the last major hurdle
before the plan can become law.
EU carbon allowances at around 7.50 euros per tonne
were little changed after the vote, which had been
expected.
Discussions have dragged on for months over the proposal to
begin operating a Market Stability Reserve (MSR) to remove some
of the surplus of carbon allowances that has depressed prices on
the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS).
Ivo Belet, from the centre-right European People's Party,
who has steered the debate in parliament said the vote was "an
extremely important step" and had strengthened the credibility
of the European Union ahead of climate talks in Paris at the end
of the year.
"The Greek crisis is so urgent that it puts everything else
aside, but climate is something that cannot wait," he said in a
debate early this week.
Following the vote in a plenary session of the Parliament in
Strasbourg, the reform only requires a sign-off from member
states to become EU law.
It involves setting up a Market Stability Reserve to store
surplus carbon allowances that have piled up due to oversupply
and economic slowdown.
The reserve also could release the pollution permits in the
event of higher demand.
Jos Delbeke, director general of the European Commission's
climate action department, said as many as 1.6 billion
allowances could be removed from the market where a surplus of
them has depressed carbon prices.