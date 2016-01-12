(Deletes reference to 2017 forecast, paragraph 9)

LONDON, Jan 12 Analysts have cut their forecasts for European carbon prices on expectations that cheap gas will encourage more switching from coal, a Reuters quarterly poll showed on Tuesday.

Front-year EU Allowance (EUA) futures are expected to average 9.02 euros ($9.79) this year, rising to 10.55 euros in 2018, according to the mean forecast of nine analysts.

The forecasts were down 7.4 percent and 14.3 percent from forecasts of 9.74 euros and 12.31 euros respectively in the last poll published in October.

The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) regulates around half of Europe's output of heat-trapping gases by forcing more than 11,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender a carbon allowance for every tonne they emit.

Trevor Sikorski, an analyst at London-based Energy Aspects said its forecasts had been dramatically cut because continued low gas prices in Europe would likely mean gas would displace coal as a fuel for power production at a sharper rate than previously expected.

"The only way the global gas market looks like it will be able to balance is to increasingly stimulate gas demand in the European power sector. As such, gas should begin to actively compete with coal for market share, delivering emissions reductions in the process," he said.

Gas-fired electricity production produces almost half as much carbon dioxide emissions as coal-fired generation.

Despite the overall forecast cuts all analysts polled are expecting prices to rise significantly from current levels around 7.20 euros by 2018.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, which have the most bullish forecast for 2018 at 12.70 euros, said plans by the European Commission to cut permit supply from 2019 is likely to reduce selling by industrial firms.

"With the prospect of the MSR (Market Stability Reserve) tightening the market from 2019 and beyond, we expect industrial participants to demand a higher price already in the years 2017 and 2018," said analyst Marcus Ferdinand.

The Market Stability Reserve will from 2019 remove some of the surplus of carbon allowances generated during the recession that has depressed prices in the EU ETS.

Under the scheme around half of the allowances are auctioned and half given to factories for free. Due to the economic downturn and lower production levels many industrial firms are sitting on a surplus of permits they have not yet needed.

($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by William Hardy)