LONDON Aug 19 Analysts have slashed their price
forecasts for European carbon prices after Britain's decision to
leave the European Union raised questions about the future of
the European Emission Trading System (ETS), a Reuters poll
showed on Friday.
Analysts have cut their forecasts by 9-18 percent and now
expect prices to average 5.46 euros per tonne in 2016, 5.59
euros per tonne in 2017 and 6.02 euros per tonne in 2018 for EU
Allowance (EUA) futures, the poll of eight analysts
showed.
In April, analysts had forecast prices of 6.02, 6.78 and
7.10 euros per tonne.
Benchmark European carbon prices have fallen almost 20
percent to around 4.70 euros since Britain voted to leave the EU
on June 23 amid fears the country could exit the scheme.
"We think that the outcome of the Brexit vote is the only
reason behind the price crash at the end of June," said Thomson
Reuters carbon analyst Marcus Ferdinand.
Britain is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases in
Europe and as a result its utilities are among the largest
buyers of permits in the ETS, which charges power plants and
factories for every tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) they emit.
Most analysts expected Britain to remain in the EU ETS, but
said the vote outcome was still bearish for the market.
"We don't believe Brexit will have an impact on the
fundamentals of the market. What we see now is a loss of
confidence which in a long market is hard to counterbalance,"
said Matteo Mazzoni, analyst at Italian-based Nomisma Energia.
In the past Britain has been a champion of measures to drive
up prices, but will no longer have influence to shape the
market's future regulations.
EU lawmakers are currently working on market reforms that
will reduce the share of free carbon permits handed out after
2020 as part of an effort to fix the oversupply in the system
and boost prices.
The analysts polled had mixed views about how long the
bearish sentiment would continue.
Carbon analysts at Thomson Reuters see prices recovering
gradually out to 2018 to 7.20 euros.
"We expect a slow but gradual recovery for the reminder of
the year once the post-Brexit dust has settled a bit, with
traders looking out for fundamental impacts again," Ferdinand
said.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)