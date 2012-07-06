(Adds background, details)

BRUSSELS, July 6 Bulgaria, Romania and the Czech Republic can continue to provide power firms with free carbon emission allowances from 2013 onwards on condition their utilities spend an equivalent amount to upgrade power plants, the European Union executive said.

"The (European) Commission has taken these decisions under provisions which allow certain member states exemptions from the general rule that from 2013 onwards the power sector must buy all its allowances at auctions or in the market," it said on Friday.

Under the rules of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), 10 member states were allowed to seek exemptions from buying carbon permits after 2013 on the basis that their economies are rely heavily on fossil fuel.

The EU has already granted similar exemptions to power generators in Cyprus, Estonia and Lithuania, and the Commission said it would decide on requests from Hungary and Poland soon.

More than 268 million allowances will be allocated for free to power plants in the six countries from 2013 to 2019, with the Czech Republic getting the most at just over 107 million.

Malta and Latvia are also eligible but have not made a request.

The ETS is the world's biggest carbon market. It caps the emissions of more than 12,000 industrial and power plants, as well as all airlines using EU airports. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, additional reporting by Jeff Coelho in London; editing by Rex Merrifield and Jane Baird)