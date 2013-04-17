LONDON, April 17 The benchmark contract for European Union carbon futures fell to a new record low on Wednesday, a day after the European Parliament rejected a plan to reduce supply to raise prices.

EU carbon futures for delivery in December dropped 15 percent to 2.62 euros a tonne. The previous record low was touched on Tuesday after the parliament vote. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Anthony Barker)