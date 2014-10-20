* UK, Germany want tougher reforms, Poland opposes
* UK expects carbon market surplus to top 3.1 bln by 2020
* Measures aim to cut massive market oversupply, spur prices
By Ben Garside
LONDON, Oct 20 Britain wants reforms to Europe's
Emissions Trading System (ETS) to start from 2017, four years
earlier than proposed, hoping to tackle the scheme's massive
oversupply and boost investment in clean technologies.
The European Commission has said it wants the so-called
market stability reserve (MSR), which will set aside hundreds of
millions of surplus carbon allowances from the ETS to help firms
cope with economic shocks, to come into force from 2021.
Siding with an earlier view from Germany, the British
government said on Monday the date should be brought forward.
It also called for 900 million carbon allowances from a more
limited backloading reform programme to be cancelled or inserted
directly into the reserve.
"The UK supports an MSR that is strengthened and introduced
earlier so it can fully tackle the damaging surplus, provide a
credible, stable low carbon investment signal and ensure Europe
can meet its emissions reduction obligations more cost
effectively," the government statement said.
It added that it wanted changes to the proposal to "ensure
allowances are retained in the reserve under 'business as usual
circumstances', so they remain available to provide protection
against insufficient liquidity and prices rising too quickly".
The EU ETS, the world's biggest carbon market, regulates
around half of Europe's greenhouse gas output by forcing over
12,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender an
allowance for every tonne they emit.
A majority of EU states and the bloc's parliament must agree
for the proposal to be made law. Coal-dependent Poland opposes
the measure but few other countries have taken sides.
Progress on the bill is closely watched by carbon market
participants as analysts say the reserve could add around 11
euros to carbon prices.
PROJECTED SURPLUS
Britain's statement showed the government expects the
market's allowance surplus to top 3.1 billion by 2020, more than
50 percent above the annual ETS allowance cap and well above the
Commission's projected 2020 surplus of 2.6 billion.
The Commission proposal calls for the withdrawal of 12
percent of the surplus a year and would not be eliminated until
2028, according to the British statement.
"If the surplus is set to get bigger, it means it will take
even longer for the MSR as proposed by the Commission to take
effect," said Damien Morris of environmental campaign group
Sandbag.
Sandbag expects the surplus to reach as much as 4.5 billion
tonnes in 2020, mainly because of the effect that energy
efficiency regulations will have on lowering demand for
electricity, the biggest single source of emissions.
European business groups are sharply divided over the
reform, with some groups keen for an early start to provide more
certain investment conditions.
Other companies fear the changes will mean they lose out to
foreign competitors without first getting guarantees they will
continue to get free allowances to shield them from much of the
added cost.
"Instead of rushing to bring it in early, we need take a
step back and review the whole post-2020 ETS," said Gareth Stace
of the British manufacturers' association EEF.
"Introducing the MSR early not only puts sectors like steel
at unnecessary risk, but also limits our options for a more
thorough review of the system," he said.
