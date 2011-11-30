LONDON Nov 30 The European Commission outlined steps on Wednesday to activate a single EU carbon registry.

As of January 30, 2012, it will partially activate its single carbon registry to allow airlines to open registry accounts and receive free carbon permits by the end of February.

"The full activation of the single registry, including the transfer of existing accounts from national registries, will not take place before June 2012," the Commission said in a statement on its website.

"Prior to the full activation of the single registry existing national registries will remain operational." (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)