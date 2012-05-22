BRUSSELS May 22 European Union nations will be
able to compensate some big energy users, including steel and
aluminium producers, for extra costs resulting from changes to
the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) beginning next year, the
Commission confirmed on Tuesday.
A draft last month had already shown EU member states from
2013 would be able to shield big industry, to try to prevent
so-called carbon leakage, which happens when rising costs drive
business out of Europe.
"If production shifts from the EU to third countries with
less environmental regulation, this could undermine our
objective of a global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,"
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
From next year, the EU's ETS expands to include more sectors
and fewer permits will be handed out for free, meaning polluters
will have to pay for them through auctions and power costs could
rise.
Sectors judged eligible for compensation to make up for some
of the expected extra energy cost, include producers of
aluminium, copper, fertilisers, steel, paper, cotton, chemicals
and some plastics.
The aluminium sector and other big users have lobbied hard,
saying the expected increase to their power costs when the ETS
enters its next phase could be crippling.
