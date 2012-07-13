(Updates with precise figures for Poland)
LONDON, July 13 The European Commission on
Friday agreed to give power plants in Poland around 405 million
European Union carbon permits for free after 2013.
Similar exemptions have already been granted to power
generators in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia,
Lithuania and Romania, and the Commission said it would decide
on requests from Hungary soon.
"In total, close to 673 million allowances will be allocated
for free to power plants in these seven countries in the period
2013 to 2019," it said in a statement. The number will be
reduced each year, reaching zero in 2020, it said.
Under the rules of the EU emissions trading scheme, 10
member states were allowed to seek exemptions from buying carbon
permits after 2013 on the basis that their economies are heavily
reliant on fossil fuel.
Malta and Latvia were also eligible but did not make a
request.
Below is a table of the countries with the total number of
free carbon permits, called EU Allowances (EUAs), their power
sectors will get in the period 2013-2019.
Country Total EUAs (2013-2019)
Bulgaria 54,167,999
Cyprus 10,975,977
Czech Republic 107,666,668
Estonia 21,155,307
Lithuania 2,853,628
Poland 404,650,354
Romania 71,409,917
Total 672,879,850
Source: European Commission
