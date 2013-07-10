BRIEF-Staples Inc is exploring a sale - Source
* Staples Inc is exploring a sale; company is in talks with a small number of possible private-equity bidders – Source
BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Commission has imposed a 141.8 million euro ($181.30 million) fine on car part suppliers Yazaki, its subsidiary S-Y Systems, Furukawa Electric and Leoni for taking part in a car wire harnessing cartel.
Sumitomo Electric, which was also part of the cartel, was not fined because it had alerted regulators to the existence of the cartel.
Wire harnesses conduct electricity in cars for example to start the engine or open electric windows.
Reuters had reported the story on July 5. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Foo Yun Chee)
HONG KONG, April 4 A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewellers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.
BRUSSELS, April 4 French, German and Italian groups urged their national antitrust enforcers on Tuesday to look into alleged anti-competitive practices of McDonald's , putting the U.S. fast-food chain at risk of multiple investigations in Europe.