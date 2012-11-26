* German industry body seeks more "supercredits"
* Climate Commissioner seeks to limit the number
(Adds Commission comment final two paragraphs)
BRUSSELS Nov 26 German car manufacturers are
seeking to widen a loophole in EU regulations that would allow
them to produce more cars with carbon emissions above a 2020 EU
target.
EU car manufacturers are divided over how a 2020 EU target
to cut carbon emissions to an average of 95 grams per km should
be shared out across the European industry.
A proposal from German automakers' body VDA would allow
manufacturers effectively to add on around 10 grams of carbon
per km to the EU target, campaigners say.
VDA wants a larger number of "supercredits", which permit
manufacturers to produce more cars that exceed the EU target if
they also make very low emission cars, such as electric or
hybrid vehicles.
It advocates letting vehicles with slightly higher emissions
than the minimum set by the European Commission qualify for
supercredits, and getting rid of a cap of 20,000 registrations
per manufacturer.
"Twenty thousand is far too low," Eckehart Rotter, VDA
spokesman, said on Monday. "Supercredits are a good thing."
Campaigners accuse VDA, which represents brands such as
Volkswagen and BMW, of seeking to defer
compliance with EU targets and of making them less ambitious.
"The cumulative supercredits proposed by the VDA would
increase the target by at least 10 grams," Franziska Achterberg,
EU transport policy adviser at Greenpeace European Union, said.
"They are calculating the target, rather than trying to
achieve it."
European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has sought to
limit the number of supercredits, while Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger has taken up the carmakers' argument.
According to publicly available minutes of a Commission
meeting in July, Oettinger said the cap of 20,000 registrations
"seems too low, particularly for high volume manufacturers".
Daimler AG is among those who have supported
supercredits.
"Supercredits for vehicles with very low CO2 emissions are a
positive incentive for the manufacturers, which does not cost
the taxpayers anything and would be applied consistently across
the EU," Hartmut Baur, senior manager, environmental, energy and
transport policy at Daimler AG, said earlier this month.
EU Spokesman for Climate Action Isaac Valero-Ladron said
supercredits could lead to increased carbon dioxide emissions if
"significant use is made of them", but they could also serve as
"a sort of technological stimulus" to encourage innovation.
"For this reason, it is appropriate to allow for
super-credits for a period of four years while limiting the
number of vehicles which can benefit from them to 20,000 cars
per manufacturer over the duration of the scheme," he said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)