* Compromise agreement was reached in June
* Most EU carmakers and member states happy with rules
* Delay could be long as EU institutions change next year
By Barbara Lewis
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 14 European Union environment
ministers on Monday agreed to German demands to scrap an
agreement to cap EU car emissions that Berlin argued would cost
jobs and damage its premium auto makers.
After months of forceful lobbying from Germany, the
ministers from the 28 EU member states agreed to reopen a deal
sealed in June, but said they would work to secure it in weeks,
not months.
German carmakers Daimler and BMW
produce heavier and less fuel-efficient vehicles than those from
firms such as Italy's Fiat, meaning they would find it
challenging to meet a proposed EU cap on carbon emissions of 95
grams per kilometre for all new cars from 2020, analysts say.
"It's not a fight over principles but how we bind the
necessary clarity in climate protection with the required
flexibility and competitiveness to protect the car industry in
Europe," Germany's Environment Minister Peter Altmaier said.
"I am convinced we can find such a solution. We can find it
in the next weeks," he said.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told reporters she
was disappointed that agreement on implementing a target first
laid out five years ago had been blocked.
"It is not a terrific thing that we could not conclude on
cars," she said.
She also said flexibility was limited and a German proposal
to delay full implementation of the 95 gram target for four
years to 2024 was not acceptable.
Environment campaigners say Germany is abusing the EU's
democratic process, throwing away the chance to make European
cars more energy efficient and to reduce the bloc's dependency
on oil imports.
British-based consultancy Cambridge Econometrics researched
how much Europe would save on oil imports if the 95 g/km target
was implemented across the EU fleet. It found the EU as a whole
would save around 70 billion euros ($94.94 billion) per year,
while Germany would save 9 billion euros in fuel bills.
"It's an unacceptable price, which will be paid by every
European driver in higher fuel bills, by the planet that will
warm quicker and potentially by Europe's auto sector that will
be less competitive," Greg Archer, a programme manager at
campaign group Transport & Environment, said.
"The deal struck in June was a reasonable political
compromise. Now we go back to the drawing board."
UNEASE
Although Germany managed to get the support of other EU
ministers on Monday, many member states have voiced unease at
the manner in which Berlin blocked the deal.
Sweden's Environment Minister Lena Ek said the risk was that
further delays could hold back adoption of the rules until 2015
because of impending European Parliament elections next year and
the appointment of new commissioners.
Germany would bear "a very heavy responsibility", she told
reporters.
As well as seeking to protect its carmakers, Germany also
wants to avoid the car emissions law complicating its decision
on forming a new governing coalition.
The German Greens are strongly in favour of cutting CO2 to
95 grams per kilometre, but Chancellor Angela Merkel and her
conservatives support the German carmakers.