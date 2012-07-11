* Campaigners say plan lacks ambition, criticise loopholes
BRUSSELS, July 11 The European Commission
published plans on Wednesday to tighten limits on how much
carbon dioxide new cars can emit, drawing warnings that it could
inflict damage on an already fragile automobile industry.
The proposals, which the Commission says can shave billions
of euros off the EU fuel bill and cut greenhouse gas emissions
by millions of tonnes, retain much of the detail of a draft seen
by Reuters last month.
However, after lobbying from the car industry, they allow
limited flexibility on how a binding 2020 target to limit CO2 to
an average of 95 grams per kilometre (g/km) for cars and 147
g/km for vans should be implemented. The existing legislation
sets a binding 2015 limit for cars of 130 g/km, with a target of
175 g/km for vans by 2017.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told reporters the
proposed regulation was "fair and balanced" and that loopholes
had been narrowed.
"With our proposals, we are not only protecting the climate
and saving consumers money, we are also boosting innovation and
competitiveness in the European automotive industry. And we will
create a substantial number of jobs as a result," she said.
The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA)
described the targets as "extremely challenging".
"This will increase manufacturing costs in Europe, creating
a competitive disadvantage for the region and further slowing
the renewal of the fleet," ACEA Secretary-General Ivan Hodac
said in a statement.
Philippe Doublet, a vice-president at Renault,
said there would be an additional manufacturing cost, but told a
Brussels meeting on Tuesday that the 95 g/km limit for cars was
achievable.
"MISSED OPPORTUNITY"
It is unclear how much of any extra cost can be passed on to
customers in a difficult economic climate without depressing car
sales further.
Monique Goyens, director general of the European consumer
organisation BEUC, welcomed the proposals. "This is a double
win," she told reporters. "You save fuel costs and you are able
to contribute on the environmental front."
BEUC has estimated the increased manufacturing cost at
around 1,000 euros, while the International Council on Clean
Transportation puts the cost of improved fuel efficiency
technology at around 800-900 euros per car.
Environmental groups said the plans marked progress but
lacked ambition. They argue that 80 g/km can be met with
existing technology.
In addition, they criticised the decision to retain a
certain amount of "super credits", which enable car makers to
offset gas-guzzling vehicles with extremely low-emitting
vehicles. The use of super credits under the proposed new law is
less, however, than under existing legislation.
Green member of the European Parliament Rebecca Harms said
that the Commission proposal was a missed opportunity.
"Not only has the commission failed to argue for more
ambitious limits -- in spite of this being technically possible
and in the interest of consumers -- it has also not sought to
close some of the loopholes," she said in a statement.
Targets so far have helped to curb rising emissions from the
transport sector. EU body the European Environment Agency has
issued preliminary figures showing the average CO2 emissions of
cars registered in the EU in 2011 was 135.7 g/km, 4.6 g/km less
than in 2010.
A Commission statement said that each new car would save its
owner an average of about 340 euros ($420) a year in fuel costs
and an estimated total of 2,904 to 3,836 euros over a car's
lifetime (13 years).
Overall, consumers will save about 30 billion euros a year
in fuel costs and it is estimated that the targets could
increase EU gross domestic product by 12 billion euros a year.
They would also save 160 million tonnes of oil -- worth
about 70 billion euros at today's prices -- and
around 420 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030.
The new proposal must go through a long negotiation process
between EU governments and the European Parliament before it can
become law.
Lobbying is likely to continue. So far, it has focused on
technical details that determine how much of the burden the
makers of big, heavy cars, versus lighter vehicles, will have to
carry.
Hedegaard said that under the proposal all manufacturers
would have to make the same relative effort to achieve the
average of 95 g/km across the EU fleet.
There is more to come. Hedegaard said the Commission would
start work on targets for after 2020, which could involve
introducing new methodology. A Commission position paper is
expected this year.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
