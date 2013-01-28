* Argument fierce over implementation of 2020 standards
* US industry looking to 2025, innovation takes years
* Campaigners say 60 g/km is a realistic 2025 goal
BRUSSELS, Jan 28 The European Union needs a leap
in the number of electric and hybrid cars on the road over the
next decade to succeed in cutting auto carbon emissions
significantly by 2025, a British consulting firm found.
The study by Ricardo-AEA will stoke already difficult debate
over how to implement a 2020 vehicle emission standard of 95
grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (g/km).
The Commission has said it will publish a document later
this year on low carbon car standards beyond 2020.
The consultancy, which advises governments and companies,
looked at a set of scenarios for 2025 in the study, commissioned
by campaign groups Greenpeace and Transport & Environment and
seen by Reuters prior to official publication.
It found that an average of 70 g/km across the bloc could be
achieved by 2025 if new car sales were divided roughly equally
between hybrid and conventional cars. The resulting extra
manufacturing costs of around 1,615 euros ($2,200) for a hybrid
car could be paid back in less than three years through fuel
savings.
The same goal could be reached if new car sales included 7
percent electric vehicles and then only 22 percent hybrid cars,
the study found.
Environmental campaigners want an ambitious goal of 60 g/km
for 2025 to be agreed alongside the implementation debate on
reaching the 2020 goal. That would give vehicle manufacturers,
who say product cycles are between five and seven years, enough
time to adapt and prevent Europe from losing any innovative
edge.
A 60 g/km target could be achieved if up to 24 percent of
new vehicles were electric, which is "well within the range of
credible market projections and scenarios", the study said.
Hybrid vehicles - part powered by electricity and part by
fossil fuels - in 2010 made up around 1 percent of the EU fleet
and electric cars around 0.1 percent, according to figures from
the International Council for Clean Transport.
Although renowned for gas guzzling, the United States has
already set a standard for 2025 that requires the doubling of
fuel economy in cars from 2011.
The EU argument over implementing 2020 goals is highly
technical. Luxury carmakers in Germany, for example, argue for
loopholes, known as supercredits, that would allow them to
continue producing more polluting cars if they also make some
cars with very low emissions such as electric vehicles.
To try to spur the uptake of greener transport fuel, the
European Commission, this month proposed a law to establish a
minimum number of electricity, hydrogen and natural gas
refuelling stations.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
