* EU seeking to tighten testing, implement new CO2 goal
* German carmakers show greatest divergence
* Some EU member states play for time, flexibility
(Updates with BMW comment)
By Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, May 28 The gap has widened between the
fuel-efficiency that carmakers declare for their models and the
reality for drivers, with luxury German vehicles showing the
biggest divergence, a study has found.
Research by the non-profit International Council on Clean
Transportation (ICCT) found "real-world" carbon emissions for
new cars based on fuel consumption are about 25 percent higher
on average than carmakers say, compared to 10 percent a decade
ago.
The findings will add to pressure to reform vehicle testing
procedures at international level and stoke ongoing EU debate on
how to enforce 2020 car emissions goals for the 27-member bloc.
BMW reported vehicle emissions figures on average
30 percent lower than those found in actual use, said the
report, published on Tuesday.
But BMW questioned whether the research was representative.
"The number of vehicles per carmaker that have been analysed
varies considerably and is based on only a very small and
subsequently less representative section of our customer base,"
the carmaker said in a statement.
The ICCT, which aims to improve efficiency in transportation
to benefit public health and mitigate climate change, said its
report was based on data from nearly half a million private and
company vehicles across Europe.
Volkswagen AG's luxury unit Audi had the second
widest disparity, reporting emissions 28 percent below actual
use, while Mercedes showed a gap of 26 percent.
Figures for emissions from Toyota vehicles were
found to be about 15 percent less than in real use and Renault
and PSA Peugeot Citroen's published data was
about 16 percent lower than for vehicles on the road.
"This means that the actual fuel consumption experienced by
the average driver is typically 25 percent higher than what is
printed on the sales sticker," Peter Mock, managing director of
ICCT Europe, said.
Previous research has shown how carmakers have perfected the
art of lowering fuel use and resulting emissions in laboratory
tests, through using tyres with extra traction or
unrealistically smooth driving surfaces.
Driving habits vary, meaning there will always be a
discrepancy and exploiting loopholes is not illegal.
But the car industry agrees on the need for change. VDA,
which represents the German industry, said in a statement it was
working actively on reform of the testing regime.
The United Nations is leading a worldwide effort to update
test procedures that date from the 1980s.
In parallel, the European Union is trying to tighten EU law
on vehicle testing and to enforce a 2020 emissions goal of 95
grams of CO2 per kilometre (g/km) across the bloc.
Legislators in the European Parliament have said a tougher
testing procedure should be introduced by 2017, but some EU
member governments have been pushing for a delay until 2020.
The 95 g/km target for new cars from 2020 has been broadly
agreed. Germany, however, has led calls for exceptions that
campaigners say would seriously weaken enforcement of the
goal.($1 = 0.7734 euros)
(Additional reporting by Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt;
editing by Rex Merrifield and Anthony Barker)