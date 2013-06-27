* Planned vote delayed following pressure from Berlin
* EU presidency spokeswoman says several nations want more
time
* Compromise deal agreed on Monday after months of debate
BRUSSELS, June 27 Forceful German lobbying has
halted a compromise deal to enforce stricter rules on carbon
dioxide emissions for all new cars in the European Union from
2020, EU sources said on Thursday.
The deal was hammered out late on Monday to enforce a limit
of 95 grams per kilometre (g/km) as an average across the EU
fleet by 2020.
It had the backing of most member states, EU sources said,
but Germany, home to premium carmakers, such as Daimler
and BMW, was not happy and has campaigned
aggressively to overturn the agreement.
EU ambassadors were expected to follow up with a vote on
Thursday, but failed to do so. The sources said the vote was
delayed by lobbying and that Germany was seeking time to gather
allies to overturn the deal reached on Monday.
A spokeswoman for Ireland, which holds the rotating EU
presidency, said several delegations had asked for more time to
study the agreement.
She added that Lithuania, which takes over the EU presidency
from July 1, would oversee further talks.
Germany has been lobbying for weeks to shelter its premium
car sector from the tighter regulations by campaigning for
loopholes, known as supercredits.
These allow manufacturers to carry on producing more
polluting vehicles provided they also make some very low
emissions vehicles, such as electric cars.
The compromise agreement allows for some flexibility, but
less than Germany had hoped for.
There was no immediate comment on the delay from Germany,
which has defended its lobbying, saying its car industry is a
major source of jobs.
Campaigners have voiced outrage at the delay, saying it was
bad news for consumers, who risk missing out on the savings
linked to lower-emission, more fuel efficient cars, as well as
for climate policy.
Monique Goyens, director general of the European Consumer
Organisation (BEUC) said it was "a clear case of the concerns of
a handful of companies taking precedence over consumers'
interests".
