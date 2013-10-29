* EU member states agreed to German demands to abandon June
deal
* EU governments said only limited flexibility acceptable
* More talks expected over coming days
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 29 Lithuania, holder of the EU
presidency, has made a new proposal to weaken rules on how much
carbon new cars can emit from 2020, in line with demands from
Germany and its luxury manufacturers, EU diplomats said.
The proposal is stoking anger in Brussels, where Germany's
negotiating tactics are regarded as heavy-handed.
The latest compromise would allow a phase-in of a 95 grams
per kilometre (g/km) limit on auto carbon dioxide emissions
until 2022 and increase the number of supercredits, a mechanism
that gives companies more flexibility, the diplomats said.
Supercredits allow manufacturers that make very low emission
vehicles, such as electric vehicles, to claim extra credit for
them, so that they can continue to produce more heavily
polluting vehicles as well.
A spokeswoman for Lithuania said the EU presidency was
holding consultations on a possible compromise, which
environment ministers had said should allow "limited additional
flexibility".
A closed-door meeting is expected on Wednesday followed by
talks with the European Parliament next week.
One diplomat predicted that an eventual deal could involve a
two-year phase-in that would benefit all manufacturers across
Europe, without the extra supercredits.
As irritation has mounted against Germany following months
of intense lobbying, nations such as Italy and France will be
reluctant to hand the competitive advantage of supercredits to
Germany, the diplomats said.
German automakers have big plans for electric cars, such as
BMW's i3 and fuel cell vehicles, while BMW and
Daimler also continue to turn out a luxury fleet of
high-performance, high-profit, fuel-intensive cars.
"I understand the need for Germany to protect its industry,
but basically this is just the interests of two German
companies, and the consequences are quite extreme," one diplomat
said on condition of anonymity.
PRESSURE FROM THE TOP
Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken up the cause of the big
German carmakers, declaring she was protecting German jobs, and
persuaded other EU states to agree to tear up an agreement on
2020 emissions targets that was reached in June.
Once a political deal has been struck after months of EU
negotiations, it is unheard of for member states to agree to
start all over again.
States such as Denmark, Britain and Sweden said any new deal
had to be agreed quickly and must maintain "environmental
integrity".
EU diplomats and campaign groups said the latest proposal
would be negative for the environment and for consumers who want
to burn less fuel.
Researchers at British-based consultancy Cambridge
Econometrics found that the European Union would save 70 billion
euros ($94.9 billion) per year on oil imports if the 95 g/km
target were implemented across its fleet.
Campaign group Transport & Environment said the new
proposal, including all the supercredits, could effectively
result in a four-year delay of the 2020 target. It called on EU
member states and the European Parliament to reject it.
So far Europe has a 2015 CO2 limit of 130 g/km as an average
across the EU fleet, a goal many manufacturers are already
meeting or very close to doing so.
