* Limited number of 'supercredits' spur innovation
* Too many would mean conventional cars do not get cleaner
* EU source says Germany analysing Commission figures
(Adds comment from Climate commissioner, EU source (last four
paragraphs)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 German proposals to protect its
output of big, luxury cars threaten EU plans to limit carbon
emissions by 2020 and could jeopardise future ambitions, a
document from the bloc's executive said.
Proposals from the German government and German Christian
Democrat politician Thomas Ulmer undermine attempts to enforce a
95 grams of CO2 per km (g/km) emission ceiling on cars by 2020,
according to the Commission document seen by Reuters.
EU politicians are divided between those keen for rigorous
green standards and those seeking flexibility.
The German car industry and Ulmer, who is leading debate on
the car law continuing in the European Parliament this week,
have been at the forefront of demands for increased allocation
of so-called supercredits.
These allow manufacturers to produce cars that exceed the EU
target if they also make very low emission electric or hybrid
vehicles.
The Commission says a certain number of supercredits (a
maximum of 20,000 per manufacturer) could support innovation,
but too many would be counterproductive because that could
prevent conventional cars from becoming any less polluting.
The internal Commission document, seen by Reuters, looked at
four scenarios based on the German proposals - which would set
no limit on supercredits - and found they would mean emissions
in a range of 99 g/km to 123 g/km - compared with the EU goal of
95 g/km on average across all new EU vehicles by 2020.
The result would be "substantial increases in CO2 emissions
and oil use" as well as "significant increases in consumer fuel
costs and resulting decreases in GDP".
And because the supercredits would delay achievement of the
95 gram target, the German proposals would "have implications
for the ability to set further CO2 targets".
German manufacturers including Daimler, BMW
and Audi dominates the premium car
segment.
'LIMITED IMPACT' PROPOSALS
The Commission also analysed proposals by British Liberal
Member of the European Parliament Fiona Hall and Spanish
Socialist MEP Eider Gardiazabal, which give an incentive for
very low emissions vehicles, but have only "a limited impact on
the effective CO2 target".
As a result, "their impact on consumer fuel costs and GDP is
also rather limited," the Commission paper said.
For the German proposals, the scenarios give a range of
deviation from the Commission target, depending on how many
supercredits are earned through the production of ultra-low
emission vehicles.
Greg Archer, a programme manager at campaign group Transport
& Environment, predicted 10-15 g/km in excess of the 95 gram
goal, given ambitious German electric vehicle targets.
"The effect will be fewer jobs created, higher fuel bills
for drivers and more CO2 released," he said. "Yes, we want to
encourage electric vehicles, but we don't want to encourage
electric vehicles if that means conventional cars don't get any
cleaner."
An EU source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Germany was analysing the Commission figures and did not intend
to water down the CO2 goals, but "to enhance alternative
engineering".
The Commission declined to comment on unpublished documents.
However, Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard in a
telephone interview reiterated her view that the number of
supercredits needed to be limited.
"We have a very different industry. Some are producing small
cars and some are producing very big cars, so we must strike the
right balance," she told Reuters. "The Commission proposal is a
very, very delicate balance."
(Editing by Anthony Barker and David Cowell)