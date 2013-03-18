* Car industry split over EU proposals
* Irish presidency hoping for a deal by end-June
* Study estimates net benefit of 33 bln euros/year
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 18 Proposed European legislation
on auto fuel efficiency, to be debated this week, could create
around 400,000 jobs and save the bloc tens of billions of euros
in annual fuel costs, according to a new study.
The fuel efficiency proposals, set for an initial vote in
the European Parliament on Tuesday, have split the industry.
Germany, home to luxury carmakers, has pressed for supercredits,
which the European Commission says would dilute its plans.
British-based consultancies Cambridge Econometrics and
Ricardo-AEA, using Commission and industry data, found that more
fuel-efficient cars and vans could save the bloc 57 billion to
79 billion euros ($74.5-$103 billion) per year in fuel costs.
"The results suggest that if a cost-effective transition to
fuel-efficient cars can be realised, it will generate jobs
across the European auto sector and its supply chain, as well as
improving the spending power of European consumers," Phil
Summerton, the research project coordinator at Cambridge
Econometrics, said.
"It will also reduce Europe's dependency on oil imports and
the economy's exposure to possible increases in future oil
prices."
Rather than helping to finance development of fuel supplies
beyond Europe, more efficient conventional engines as well as
hybrid and battery-powered cars and vans would generate between
356,000 and 443,000 jobs by 2030 compared with business as
usual, the consultants estimated.
Ireland, holder of the rotating EU presidency wants to get
agreement on a new auto law before the end of June, following
the Commission's publication last year of plans to implement a
goal of 95 grams per kilometre (g/km) on average across the EU
car fleet by 2020. That compares with an earlier target of 130
g/km by 2015.
The Commission says it is pushing for a low-carbon Europe
that is less dependent on oil imports, which currently cost the
European Union roughly 1 billion euros a day.
Against the backdrop of financial crisis, the EU executive
links the need for jobs and growth to virtually every policy
proposal, often meeting scepticism from industry.
RATE OF ACCELERATION
The new report considered one scenario with vehicle
efficiency frozen at the current level. A second scenario
assumes an increased rate of improvement, which the study says
is plausible because some carmakers have met their 2015 goals
already.
The researchers found that, in the higher technology
scenario, renewing the EU car and van fleet would cost a total
of 472 billion euros by 2030, or 46 billion euros more as
innovation costs are passed on to consumers. At the same time,
the avoided annual fuel costs amount to 79 billion euros by
then, for a gain of 33 billion euros a year to feed into the
wider economy.
"Opting for light-weight solutions not only has a positive
climate impact but also a real economic advantage, a must in the
current economic situation," said Gerd Goetz, director-general
of the European Aluminium Association, which campaigns for more
use of aluminium so cars will use less fuel.
Germany, whose manufacturers Daimler, BMW
and Audi dominate the premium car segment,
says it supports innovation but that ultimately the market and
consumer preference should be left to decide.
An EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Germany did not share the Commission's view that its proposal
for supercredits unduly dilutes the law. Supercredits allow
carmakers to produce more polluting vehicles if they also
produce extremely low-emission vehicles, such as electric cars.
"At the end of the day, it is the reaction of the markets
and the consumer that will decide on the real emissions," the
diplomat said.