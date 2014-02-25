* Deal weakened after German lobbying
* EU member states expected to sign off law soon
* European Commission working on post-2020 standards
STRASBOURG, France, Feb 25 Members of the
European Parliament voted through the world's toughest carbon
dioxide standards for new cars on Tuesday, prompting a cautious
welcome from environmental campaigners.
The new rules set a limit of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per
kilometre (g/km) as an average across all new cars sold in the
EU, compared with an existing limit of 130 g/km.
The European Commission, the EU executive, proposed the
target should apply from 2020, but full implementation has been
delayed for a year following months of negotiation.
Germany, on behalf of its luxury car makers, such as Daimler
and BMW, campaigned hard for more time to
implement the legislation, which its car industry says will
still be extremely challenging.
In a reference to German lobbying, EU Climate Commissioner
Connie Hedegaard commented in German: "Ende gut, alles gut."
(All's well that ends well.)
"I'm glad that a deal was sealed that maintains ambition,"
she said in a statement. She added that the industry needed
planning certainty and the Commission would be working over the
coming months on "ideas for a post-2020 target".
Environmental campaigners said the phase-in meant only 95
percent of new cars would meet the 95 g/km target in 2020,
equating to a 3 g/km weakening of the target, but Tuesday's vote
was still progress.
"The final agreement is still a good deal for the
environment, EU economy and drivers - reducing fuel use and CO2
emissions," said Greg Archer, clean vehicles manager at
non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment.
Although the plenary session of the European Parliament
meeting in Strasbourg approved the draft law, members of the
Green Party voted against it.
Rebecca Harms, co-president of the Greens in the European
Parliament, said the weakening of the 2020 limits was "a
shameful sop to German car manufacturers and will slow the
development of new technologies to deliver more efficient and
less polluting cars".
EU officials said they expected member states to give final
endorsement over the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)