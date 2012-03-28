* EU cuts cartel fine after EU court scraps penalty for two cos

BRUSSELS, March 28 EU antitrust regulators levied a reduced fine of 4.23 million euros ($5.6 million) against Aragonesas Industrias y Energia and Uralita for taking part in a cartel after the Spanish companies won a court challenge against the penalty last year.

The European Commission had in June 2008 penalised the two companies to the tune of 9.9 million euro for fixing prices of sodium chlorate used in the paper and pulp industry together with three other groups.

Aragonesas Industrias y Energia and Uralita took their case to the Luxembourg-based General Court which scrapped the fine in a 2011 ruling, saying the EU watchdog only had evidence of the companies' wrongdoing for one year and not for three years.

The Commission said the new fine took into account the court verdict.

Its 2008 fining decision also named EKA Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, Finnish Chemicals, Erikem Luxembourg, Arkema France, Elf Aquitaine - now part of Total SA - as members of the cartel which allocated markets between themselves from late 1994 to 2000.

Akzo Nobel and its Swedish subsidiary EKA Chemicals were not fined as they had alerted the regulators to the existence of the cartel. Penalties for the other companies were unchanged. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and David Holmes)