BRUSSELS Jan 25 EU antitrust regulators are set to hand down fines shortly to a cartel of Japanese car parts makers involved in fixing prices of car accelerators and starters, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The companies in the cartel are world No. 2 parts maker Denso, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and a Hitachi Ltd unit, the people said.

It was not clear if there was a whistleblower among them and which company this was. Companies which report a cartel to the European Commission are not sanctioned.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. A Denso spokesman said: "We are not in a position to comment on the investigation." Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo)