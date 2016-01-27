(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Jan 27 European Union regulators fined
Japan's Mitsubishi Electric and Hitachi Ltd
137.8 million euros ($150 million) on Wednesday for fixing
prices of car parts.
For the past six years, antitrust regulators worldwide have
cracked down on a long-time business model in which parts makers
keep prices relatively high for new components they supply to
car makers and then charge even more for the same components
supplied as replacements to dealers and repair shops.
The European Commission said the cartel for alternators and
starters operated between September 2004 and February 2010, when
Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi and Denso coordinated responses to
tenders issued by car makers and also shared price details.
Mitsubishi Electric was fined 110.9 million euros while
Hitachi's sanction was 26.9 million euros. The firms admitted
wrongdoing in return for a 10 percent cut in their fines.
World No. 2 car parts maker Denso avoided a fine as it
alerted the European Commission to the existence of the cartel.
"Today's decision sanctions three car part producers whose
collusion affected component costs for a number of car
manufacturers selling cars in Europe, and ultimately European
consumers buying them," European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The EU watchdog is investigating possible cartels in car
thermal systems, car lighting, seat belts and steering wheels,
car exhaust systems and electrolytic capacitors, among others.
($1 = 0.9201 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)