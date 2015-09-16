BRUSSELS, Sept 16 European Union regulators are investigating companies which make batteries for laptops and mobile phones on suspicion of taking part in a cartel, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The move by the EU competition authority came two years after the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) fined two companies for fixing prices of cylindrical lithium ion battery cells.

"The Commission is currently investigating alleged anti-competitive behaviour in the rechargeable batteries sector," spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email. He did not provide details.

In March Sony Corp said in a regulatory filing that the U.S. antitrust authorities had closed their investigation whereas the EU regulator continued its probe.

In 2013 the DoJ fined Panasonic Corp's subsidiary Sanyo Electric Co $10.7 million and LG Chem $1.1 million. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)