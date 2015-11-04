BRUSSELS Nov 4 European Union antitrust
regulators charged 10 Asian makers of electrolytic capacitors on
Wednesday with taking part in a cartel over a 17-year period,
the latest EU action against illegal price-fixing.
The European Commission said the cartel operated from 1997
to 2014, with the companies holding a series of multilateral
meetings in Japan to discuss future market trends, prices and
customer data. It did not name the companies.
Electrolytic capacitors control the flow of electricity in a
variety of products including smartphones, TVs, games consoles
and cameras.
The EU competition authority launched its investigation in
March last year together with counterparts around the world.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)