BRUSSELS Nov 9 Philips, LG Electronics
, Samsung SDI and three other firms will
receive hefty EU fines at the end of the month for fixing prices
of TV cathode-ray tubes, four people with knowledge of the
matter said on Friday.
The sources said other companies involved in the cartel are
France's Thomson, which was renamed Technicolor in
2010, and Japan's Matsushita, now known as Panasonic Corp.
and Toshiba Corp..
The European Commission, which raided the companies in late
2007, will announce the fines on Nov. 28, according to a
Commission document seen by Reuters and confirmed by the
sources.
Sanctions are expected to be substantial, because the cartel
lasted more than a decade from the late 1990s, one of the
sources said.
The sources said Taiwanese company Chunghwa Picture Tubes
alerted the EU antitrust regulators to the existence
of the cartel, so will not be fined.