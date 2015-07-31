BRUSSELS, July 31 European Union antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday a seven-year long investigation into a number of cement makers because they did not find sufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

The European Commission opened the case with dawn raids in November 2008 and September 2009. It did not name the companies involved at the time.

"The evidence obtained in the Commission's investigation was not sufficiently conclusive to confirm these initial concerns. The Commission will continue to monitor closely developments in the European cement markets," the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)