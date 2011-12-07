* Commission fines six fridge compressor makers
* Biggest fine, 90 mln euros, is on Danish firm Danfoss
* Danfoss CEO acknowleges illegal activities
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 The European Commission
said on Wednesday it was fining producers of refrigeration
compressors 161 million euros ($215 million) in a settlement of
a cartel investigation.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
EU, said the cartel concerned small compressors mainly used in
domestic fridges and freezers, as well as in commercial
appliances such as vending machines and ice cream coolers.
The Commission fined Denmark's Danfoss 90 million euros for
its role, while Embraco Europe Srl of Italy and Whirlpool SA of
Brazil were jointly fined 54.53 million euros.
Italy's Appliances Components Companies SpA and
Elettromeccanica SpA were jointly penalised to the tune of 9
million euros, while Japan's Panasonic Corp. will have
to pay a penalty of 7.668 million euros.
Tecumseh Products Co. Inc. and its Brazilian and European
units escaped fines, having been granted immunity for reporting
the cartel.
"At a time of economic hardship it is all the more important
to promote fair competition and step up the fight against
cartels which inflict serious damage on productivity and
economic growth," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
said in a statement.
The Commission said it took into account the market share of
the offenders, the seriousness of the infringements and the wide
scope of the cartel, which ran from April 2004 to October 2007.
The fine on privately owned industrial group Danfoss was the
biggest anti-trust fine ever imposed on a Danish company.
Danfoss Chief Executive Niels Christiansen acknowledged on
Danish TV2 News that illegalities had occurred at a German
subsidiary which Danfoss no longer owns.
He said the people involved were fired.
"These illegal acts they have committed were over a period
of three years from 2004 and 2007," Christiansen said.
"This is against everything that we as a company stand for
and have stood for in 78 years," Christiansen said.
Christiansen said it had been very difficult to uncover the
activity that led to the fine.
"There was nothing in the German subsidiary's results which
gave us a reason to be suspicious," he said. "The business was
not doing well for many years and that fact didn't change."