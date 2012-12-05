(Makes clear fines were for two cartels, each lasting a decade)
BRUSSELS Dec 5 Philips, LG Electronics
, Samsung SDI and three other firms were
fined a record 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) by EU
antitrust regulators on Wednesday for fixing prices of TV
cathode-ray tubes in two cartels lasting nearly a decade.
The biggest penalty, of 313.4 million euros, was imposed on
Dutch-based Philips, followed by LG Electronics with 295.6
million euros.
The European Commission fined Panasonic Corp 157.5
million euros, Samsung SDI 150.8 million euros, Toshiba Corp.
28 million euros, and French company Technicolor
38.6 million euros.
Two Panasonic joint ventures were also fined. Taiwanese firm
Chunghwa Picture Tubes blew the whistle on the cartel
and escaped a fine.
"These cartels for cathode ray tubes are 'textbook cartels':
they feature all the worst kinds of anticompetitive behaviour
that are strictly forbidden to companies doing business in
Europe," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a
statement.
He will hold a news conference on the case at 1130 GMT on
Wednesday.
The Commission raided the companies in late 2007.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)