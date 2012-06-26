* EU Commission can seek damages from Kone, Schindler, Otis
* Court advisor says ThyssenKrupp also liable to damages
* Opinion is non-binding
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 26 The European Commission can
claim damages as a customer from four lift companies that it
found guilty five years ago of operating a cartel, an adviser to
Europe's highest court said on Tuesday.
If judges at the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) follow the
adviser's non-binding opinion, it could pave the way for EU
regulators to seek compensation from other cartels on behalf of
institutions and also encourage individuals to take similar
steps.
The case marked the first time that EU regulators sought
damages from a cartel - Otis, Kone, Schindler
and ThyssenKrupp - citing the harm it
suffered as a consumer. The four companies installed and
operated the escalators in EU buildings in Brussels and
Luxembourg.
The Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator in the
European Union, can claim damages from the four escalator and
elevator companies even though it had issued a ruling in the
case, Advocate General Pedro Cruz Villalon said.
ECJ judges generally follow the advocate general's opinions
in the majority of cases.
The EU executive fined the four firms and Mitsubishi
Elevator Europe a total of 992 million euros ($1.24 billion) in
2007 for running an escalator and lift cartel in Belgium,
Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
The Commission then decided to seek damages of about 7
million euros from Swiss-based Schindler, U.S. conglomerate
United Technologies' Otis, Finnish firm Kone and Germany's
ThyssenKrupp in a Belgian court.
The Commission argued that as a customer, it had over-paid
for the companies' products and services as a result of the
cartel. Belgian judges subsequently sought advice from the ECJ.
Separately, the ECJ is also examining appeals by the four
companies against the General Court ruling last year upholding
the Commission's 2007 cartel finding. ThyssenKrupp won a
reduction in its fine, but the companies have since appealed to
have their convictions overturned.