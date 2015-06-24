(Adds Recylex comments, recasts)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 24 European Union antitrust
regulators charged France's Recylex and four peers on
Wednesday for allegedly fixing the prices of scrap lead-acid
batteries in four EU countries over a three-year period, paving
the way for fines in the coming months.
The European Commission, which governs competition issues in
the 28 EU countries, said the companies coordinated their
actions in order to maintain higher profit margins.
"As a result, they may have lowered the prices paid to scrap
dealers, many of which are small and medium-sized
companies," it said.
The EU competition authority said the suspected wrongdoing
took place in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands from
2009 to 2012. It did not name the five companies in line with
its policy.
Recycling companies buy scrap batteries and extract lead
from them, which is then re-used to make new products.
Recylex confirmed receiving the Commission's charge sheet
known as a statement of objections.
"The Recylex group and its advisers are studying the
contents of this confidential document to determine the
implications and issue a response within the deadline set, that
is during the second half of 2015," the company said.
The world's biggest lead recyler Ecobat Technologies
, Johnson Controls Inc and Campine
have previously said they were investigated by the Commission
after dawn raids in September 2012.
The cartel members, which can be fined up to 10 percent of
their global revenues if found guilty of breaching EU rules, can
ask for a closed-door hearing to defend themselves.
(Additional reporting by James Regan in Paris, editing by Julia
Fioretti and Jane Merriman)