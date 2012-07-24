BRUSSELS, July 24 EU antitrust regulators told
13 optical disk drive producers on Tuesday that they may have
breached EU rules by rigging bids over a five-year period as
part of a worldwide cartel that may lead to fines for the
companies involved.
The European Commission said it had sent statements of
objections or charge sheets to the companies, which it did not
name in line with its usual policy.
"The Commission has concerns that those suppliers may have
coordinated their behaviour in bidding events organised by two
major original equipment manufacturers for optical disk drives
used in personal computers (desktops and notebooks) and in
servers," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
Optical disk drives read or write data on CDs and DVDs.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)