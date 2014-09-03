BRIEF-LeMaitre Vascular Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* LeMaitre Q1 2017 record sales $24.1 mm (+19%), net income $3.2 mm (+49%)
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 European Union antitrust regulators fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.28 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.
The European Commission, which raided the companies in October 2008, charged the companies last year with taking part in a cartel. German chipmaker Infineon received the biggest penalty at 82.8 million euros.
Renesas Technology, a joint venture between Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric that was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp in 2010, escaped a fine as it was the first to alert the cartel to the EU competition authority.
($1= 0.7613 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* Says 2017 earnings per share guidance increased to $10.64-$11.32 on GAAP basis, and $12.00-$12.60 on non-GAAP basis